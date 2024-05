Weekly EIA oil inventory data is delayed until today because of the US long weekend.

Indications are for a surpringly large draw after yesterday's API data:

Crude -6490K

Gasoline -452K

Distillates +2045K

Cushing -1706K

The consensus for the upcoming report:

Crude -1950K

Gasoline -450K

Distillates -150K

WTI crude oil is trading down 58-cents to $78.69. On Sunday, we get the latest OPEC decision.