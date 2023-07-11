This snippet from ANZ is a good summary of the tailwinds supporting the boost for oil prices:

Supply factors:

signs of falling OPEC+ production emerged

Average shipments of Russian crude have dropped below their February averages, according to ship tracking data. Nationwide exports of crude fell to 2.86mb/d in the week to 9 July. There was no obvious sign of maintenance at Russian ports that may have led to the sharp drop in flows.

also signs that the market for Saudi crude is tightening

On the demand side:

The Energy Information Administration raised its forecast for global demand, which will see the market move into deficit in coming months

(ps. Greg on the EIA forecast ICYMI: EIA: World oil demand forecast to rise by 170K BPD to 1.76M BPD YoY)

Oil chart update, hourly candles: