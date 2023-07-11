This snippet from ANZ is a good summary of the tailwinds supporting the boost for oil prices:
Supply factors:
- signs of falling OPEC+ production emerged
- Average shipments of Russian crude have dropped below their February averages, according to ship tracking data. Nationwide exports of crude fell to 2.86mb/d in the week to 9 July. There was no obvious sign of maintenance at Russian ports that may have led to the sharp drop in flows.
- also signs that the market for Saudi crude is tightening
On the demand side:
- The Energy Information Administration raised its forecast for global demand, which will see the market move into deficit in coming months
Oil chart update, hourly candles: