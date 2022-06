A very tiny snippet from ANZ on oil:

traffic data in China suggests demand is improving. Average congestion in 15 Chinese cities has now been above January 2021 levels for more than a month

On supply disruption, ANZ again again:

Outside of Russian supply issues, other disruptions are emerging. Libyan production has fallen to less than 600kb/d after Waha Oil was forced to almost shut its operations completely amid political protests.

Oil chart update, Brent daily: