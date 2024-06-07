"Uncle"....(I give up).

Roaring Kitty live stream is to go live at the top of the hour.

The stock of Gamestop is trading near $38. The high price reached $48 (it was higher in after-hours trading).The low prices and $32.03.

Gill, also known as DeepF------Value on Reddit, reappeared online after over three years since igniting the 2021 trading frenzy that affected short-selling hedge funds.

Recently, he posted screenshots of his E-trade portfolio, revealing his holdings of 5 million GameStop shares and 120,000 call options with a strike price of $20 a share (well in the morning), with a combined market value of at least $200 million. As of Thursday night, he retained these positions. If Gill exercises the call options, his stake could increase to 17 million shares, potentially worth over $1 billion if the stock price reaches its May high of $64.83 per share.