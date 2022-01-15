Omicron has arrived in Beijing ahead of the Olympics.

City officials said today that a woman from Haidian district reported having a sore throat on Thursday and a fever a day after. She tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday morning. She hadn't left the city in the prior two weeks and had not been in contact with any confirmed cases.

Local health authorities told residents not to leave the city unless necessary. They also encouraged people commuting from neighbouring provinces to Beijing to work from home.

Nationally, another 104 locally-transmitted cases were reported Saturday with about half the provinces in the country fighting some kind of outbreak with lunar new year holidays less than two weeks away.

More at the SCMP.