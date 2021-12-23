Increased transmission of omicron could still lead to significant numbers needing hospital treatment

Protection against omicron starts to wane 10 weeks after booster

9.5% of people with omicron had covid diagnosis before but that's likely to be a substantial underestimation

There's still a decent amount of uncertainty around just how damaging omicron is and how many people will end up in hospital. We know that it's substantially lower than delta based on the South African data but is it low enough to throw open the doors of growth? I believe the market is betting that it is.