GOP Negotiator Garret Graves

On queue:

GOP negotiator Garret Graves says there is not been any progress on talks

Earlier today, McCarthy said:

Debt ceiling talks are still productive

He adds that negotiators will get together on Wednesday morning (but he has not spoken with Biden since Monday).

Graves said yesterday:

“There is a significant gap between where we are and where they are on finances… and unless and until the White House recognizes that this is a spending problem, we’re going to continue to have a significant gap”. GOP, Patrich McHenry, Graves and the Republican leadership have criticized the White House for not empowering negotiators Steve Ricchetti, the counselor to the president, and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young to cut a deal. According to Punchbowl, McHenry said:

“The talents of the people that the administration sent in the room, they know how to do this. If they have the constraints from the administration and the directive that you can’t spend less — that’s coming from the top level of the White House. And if they’re making that as a play call, they’re completely misreading the situation in a very dangerous way.”

Generally speaking, it seems from the GOP side, McCarthy tries to spin more positively while Graves is tilted toward the negative side.

Meanwhile,

