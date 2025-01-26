In a weekend announcement China is promoting index investments to boost the struggling stock market amid the country's economic challenges.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission posted a statement on its website on Sunday. In brief:
- CSRC aims for a significant increase in index fund scale and proportion over time.
Measures include
- strengthening asset allocation,
- easing entry for long-term funds,
- attracting foreign investments via ETFs
- lower index fund fees
- exempt market-making fees
Last week moves announced included:
- mutual funds to raise equity holdings by 10% annually for three years
- state-owned insurers to invest 30% of new premiums from 2025
Separately over the weekend, China Banking and Insurance News reported on Sunday that China approves ¥52B ($7.2B) for insurers’ long-term equity investments.