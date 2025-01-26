In a weekend announcement China is promoting index investments to boost the struggling stock market amid the country's economic challenges.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission posted a statement on its website on Sunday. In brief:

  • CSRC aims for a significant increase in index fund scale and proportion over time.

Measures include

  • strengthening asset allocation,
  • easing entry for long-term funds,
  • attracting foreign investments via ETFs
  • lower index fund fees
  • exempt market-making fees

Last week moves announced included:

  • mutual funds to raise equity holdings by 10% annually for three years
  • state-owned insurers to invest 30% of new premiums from 2025

***

Separately over the weekend, China Banking and Insurance News reported on Sunday that China approves ¥52B ($7.2B) for insurers’ long-term equity investments.

china equities