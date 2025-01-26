In a weekend announcement China is promoting index investments to boost the struggling stock market amid the country's economic challenges.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission posted a statement on its website on Sunday. In brief:

CSRC aims for a significant increase in index fund scale and proportion over time.

Measures include

strengthening asset allocation,

easing entry for long-term funds,

attracting foreign investments via ETFs

lower index fund fees

exempt market-making fees

Last week moves announced included:

mutual funds to raise equity holdings by 10% annually for three years

state-owned insurers to invest 30% of new premiums from 2025

***

Separately over the weekend, China Banking and Insurance News reported on Sunday that China approves ¥52B ($7.2B) for insurers’ long-term equity investments.