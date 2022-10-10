The data releases are not likely to move FX a lot upon release. Australian business confidence and conditions will be eyed. Conditions were strong in August and some easing back is expected in September.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.

I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.