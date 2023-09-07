The biggest event of next week appears to be the US CPI data on Wednesday (sorry ECB Thursday!).
Due on Wednesday 13 September at 8.30 am US Eastern time:
Bank of America preview comments, looking for big jump from July, rising energy and services the culprits:
- We forecast that headline CPI rose 0.6% m/m owing to a surge in energy inflation.
- Core CPI likely +0.2% m/m. A 0.4% increase in core services should offset a 0.3% drop in core goods
- We expect the headline NSA index to print at 306.958. up from 305.691 previously.