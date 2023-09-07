The biggest event of next week appears to be the US CPI data on Wednesday (sorry ECB Thursday!).

Due on Wednesday 13 September at 8.30 am US Eastern time:

us august cpi preview 08 September 2023

The 'Expected' column (screenshot above) will be updated next week.

Bank of America preview comments, looking for big jump from July, rising energy and services the culprits:

  • We forecast that headline CPI rose 0.6% m/m owing to a surge in energy inflation.
  • Core CPI likely +0.2% m/m. A 0.4% increase in core services should offset a 0.3% drop in core goods
  • We expect the headline NSA index to print at 306.958. up from 305.691 previously.