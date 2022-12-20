The BOJ adjusted its yield curve control program to now allow for 10-year bond yields to target a band in and around 0.50% (doubling the previous band of 0.25%). That's a sudden change in terms of policy as markets did not expect anything whatsoever from the central bank - not at least until Kuroda's term is up next year.

But I guess he just had to get in one last shot before he leaves for good, eh?

The central bank has been very much committed in defending the 0.25% mark in 10-year yields for the majority of this year, which has an indirect impact in anchoring borrowing costs and served as a sort of benchmark for market sentiment.

However, with the latest change, the bond market globally isn't going to enjoy a pretty run up into Christmas and likely even when we get to the turn of the year at this point. We're also already seeing 10-year Treasury yields jump up by over 9 bps today to 3.684% currently.

The Japanese yen is also a major beneficiary and this will likely tee up a potential for a major unwind in yen pairs going into next year, with USD/JPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn’t traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world’s second most traded pair, it’s not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as “boring”, although this isn’t an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn’t traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world’s second most traded pair, it’s not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as “boring”, although this isn’t an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term already dropping by 2.6% to 133.20 at the moment - its lowest in four months.

Yen-tervention could only work so much and it needed some external reinforcement. It seems like policymakers got that with rising inflation pressures in Japan, allowing for this much needed relief for stakeholders of the currency.

I also mentioned back in May how the SNB and BOJ may not be able to escape the inflation battle and it could prove to be the final straw for markets. As such, look out for more pain in equities before we get settled into accepting this latest change from the BOJ.