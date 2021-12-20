CIBC sees a generally higher US dollar in Q1 of next year but with the strength eventually fading, particularly against the Australian dollar, which they see climbing gradually to 80-cents over the next two years.

"Looking ahead, we still see upside for the USD into next year. From an endogenous perspective, the USD can rally further as markets begin to price the implied terminal rate for the Fed higher. And there’s good reason to believe that this will happen considering that we’re expecting a sharp reacceleration in activity following the winter Covid wave. That could require some patience given the move that we’ve had in the trade-weighted USD over the second half of this year, but any consolidation or retrenchment should be regarded as an opportunity to adjust hedges," CIBC strategists write in a note.

They forecast EUR/USD will bottom in Q2 at 1.10 while USD/CAD will top in Q3 at 1.32.

The Canadian bank says the BOC will start tightening in April and come roaring back after this round of omicron but they see only limited room for oil and commodities to run next year due to OPEC+ supply.

One spot they see ongoing US dollar gains materializing is versus the Swiss franc as they see USD/CHF steadily rising from 0.92 to near-parity in 18 months.

"The arrival of the omicron variant provides a new variable to throw into the CHF mix; this comes as the currency remains a primary risk-off beneficiary. Omicron risks notwithstanding, SNB inertia, in line with the ECB, allied to an acceleration in intervention, points towards potential underperformance against ongoing USD impetus into 2022," they write.

Here's a look at USD/CHF:

USD/CHF daily