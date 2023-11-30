This is a pretty big cut. It's not clear from the report how long the agreement is for. If it's through Q1, that would be extra bullish.
OPEC+ is showing unprecedented unity and discipline right now but history shows there is a time bomb there and now there's more than 5 million barrels per day of spare capacity out there. That likely caps oil near $100.
More details are coming now:
- Algeria agrees to cut output by additional 50K bpd
- Saudi to cut by 1 mbpd bpd (same amount as before via the lollypop cut) -- target will be 8.7 mbpd
- Russia to cut by 500k bpd
- Others to cut 'more'
- Algeria's oil minister said OPEC may meet again before year end