It only took minutes for OPEC+ to agree to cut production by 100k bpd. That unwinds last month's announced increase.

The new quotas will take effect for October.

This mvoe is more about signaling than anything else. 100,000 barrels of oil per day is next-to-nothing in a 100 million bpd market but it shows that OPEC+ wants to set a floor near $100/barrel in Brent.

In reality, OPEC members in the current quota system undershot output targets by 1.4 million barrels per day in August so they're not hitting their quotas anyway.

On the daily WTI crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up. Read this Term chart, this adds some support from $85/86 but bulls will still be uncomfortable here.

The next OPEC meeting has been scheduled for October 5.

I'm eager to hear some of the commentary from OPEC members about what's coming next. This is also a bit of a slap in the face to the US, which is releasing emergency reserves.

Update: The OPEC+ chairman is to consider calling for an OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting anytime to address market developments, if ncessary.

Full OPEC+ statement:

In view of current oil market fundamentals and the consensus on its outlook, the OPEC and participating non-OPEC oil producing countries decided to:

Reaffirm the decision of the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 12 April 2020 and further endorsed in subsequent meetings including the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 18 July 2021.



Revert to the production level of August 2022 for OPEC and non-OPEC Participating Countries for the month of October 2022 as per the attached table, noting that the upward adjustment of 0.1 mb/d to the production level was intended only for the month of September 2022.



Request the Chairman to consider calling for an OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting anytime to address market developments, if necessary.



Reiterate the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and to the compensation mechanism. Compensation plans should be submitted in accordance with the statement of the 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting.



Hold the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 5 October 2022.