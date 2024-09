For what it is worth (which when talking about 2050, I find it worth little):

OPEC extends oil demand outlook to 2050 and says there is no peak demand on the horizon.

OPEC raises oil demand forecasts for medium term to 2028 and long term to 2045 - 2024 World Oil Outlook.

OPEC puts total oil sector investment needed to 2050 at $17.4 trillion, compared with $14 trillion by 2045 estimated in 2023.