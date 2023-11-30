Reuters is citing two sources with the report. I'm not surprised by this but it suggests that it will be somewhere between 1.3m-2m, including the lollypop and extend through Q1.
Oil is only up $1 today, which isn't enough IMO.
Reuters is citing two sources with the report. I'm not surprised by this but it suggests that it will be somewhere between 1.3m-2m, including the lollypop and extend through Q1.
Oil is only up $1 today, which isn't enough IMO.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers