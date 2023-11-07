OPEC Sec Gen has been on the wires this morning:
- SAYS THROUGHOUT 2023 OPEC+ TOOK PROACTIVE AND PREVENTIVE APPROACH TO ACHIEVE STABLE MARKET
- OIL DEMAND CONTINUES TO RISE SIGNIFICANTLY
- SAYS CHINESE ECONOMY STILL GROWING BY 4.5-5%, SLOWER THAN WHAT WE HAVE BEEN USED TO
- SAYS WE STILL SEE A HEALTHY GLOBAL ECONOMY DESPITE INFLATION, CENTRAL BANK ACTION
- THERES A LOT MORE ROOM FOR AVIATION DEMAND TO PICK UP
(Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) have taken a proactive and a preventative approach to achieve a stable crude market, its general secretary told the Argus European Crude Conference on Tuesday.
~ Sounds like someone is trying to pump the market (WTI down 2%)