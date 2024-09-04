It's bizarre to me that OPEC+ would leak the plan to bring back barrels in October just on Friday and now it's completely reversing that after a $5 drop in oil prices.

Now Bloomberg reports -- citing a delegate -- that OPEC+ is close to delaying the supply hike.

The chart doesn't look great but there is support at the December low of $67.71.

Update: A second report says, "Asked about a timeframe for any delay, one source said it could be until December when Opec+ has a scheduled in-person ministerial meeting in Vienna.