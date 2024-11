Reuters is out with some headlines on the OPEC+ meeting, which was scheduled for Sunday but was delayed until December 5.

OPEC+ is discussing delaying the hike for Q1

To hold further talks in the coming days

Scheduled output increase for Jan is among the issues to be addressed

None of this is a surprise. There has been talk of a delay through Q1 for awhile and there is also talk of a delay for all of H1. None of the talk has helped to lift oil.