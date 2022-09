Once OPEC+ countries got a taste of that $100 oil they liked it.

This 100k bpd cut is a token move in a 100mbpd global market but it's an important signal that OPEC+ won't tolerate falling prices. It also reverses the 100k bpd cut from last month.

In any case, OPEC is missing its output targets by a wide margin.

WTI is up $3 to the highs of the day.