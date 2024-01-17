2024 world oil demand growth forecast unchanged at 2.25 mil bpd

2025 world oil demand growth forecast seen at 1.85 mil bpd

December oil price drop mainly driven by selling pressure from speculators

The bloc says that it brought forward the 2025 demand forecast publication in order to "support understanding of market dynamics and to provide long-term guidance". In other words, they are hoping that their words will lead to calmer waters in the oil market. Well, the near 2% drop today is certainly not something that they'd be happy with I would say.