Reuters carried the comments:

"The Kingdom ... confirms its keenness for the continuation of the OPEC+ agreement due to its essential role in oil market stability and also stresses the importance of compliance by all participating countries with the agreement,"

---

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (is OPEC+, the group includes Russia). At the December meeting the group agreed to hold to their existing policy of monthly oil output increases. The meeting pon Jan 4 will be a highlight for markets in the first week of the new year.