Headlines via Reuters, not much here to sink your teeth into really:
- Kuwait oil minister says OPEC+ is very sensitive on how markets react
- Iraq oil minister says OPEC+ should continue with the current agreement
- Iraq oil minister says we need to stick with current agreement to avoid surprises
- UAE energy minister says tensions are causing high prices not supply and demand
- UAE energy minister says he hopes for de-escalation for oil prices to fall
- Saudi energy minister says we have been transparent but not getting reciprocality
- Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ believes it has delivered for members and entire industry