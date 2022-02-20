Headlines via Reuters, not much here to sink your teeth into really:

  • Kuwait oil minister says OPEC+ is very sensitive on how markets react
  • Iraq oil minister says OPEC+ should continue with the current agreement
  • Iraq oil minister says we need to stick with current agreement to avoid surprises
  • UAE energy minister says tensions are causing high prices not supply and demand
  • UAE energy minister says he hopes for de-escalation for oil prices to fall
  • Saudi energy minister says we have been transparent but not getting reciprocality
  • Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ believes it has delivered for members and entire industry