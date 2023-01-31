January output falls 50K bpd from December to 28.87 million barrels per day

Members complied with quota cuts at 172% vs 161% in December

Members undershoot Jan output target by 920k bpd vs 780k bpd in December

Iraq had a fresh production decline in January, according to the survey.

Nigeria repeatedly pledges to get its production on track but there was no progress in January. However a good portion of the missing barrels are being stolen so those presumably still end up on the global market.