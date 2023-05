OPEC says world oil demand to rise by 2.33 million barrels per day in 2023 (near unchanged from 2.32M previously)

China's oil demand to rise by 800,000 barrels per day in 2023 which is up from 760,000 previously forecast

Leaves 2023 world economic growth forecast at 2.6%

Says US debt ceiling issue has been so far not been resolved. A matter that could have economic consequences

No big news from the forecasts