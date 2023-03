OPEC Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais speaking at the CERAweek oil conference.

"Russian production has been resilient, and it has managed to find new homes," he said. "It is not just China and India, I think it is also Turkey."

Report comes via S&P Global, may be gated

OIl has stabilised in Asia time. I've seen the above cited as a reason, also the big draw reported in the private inventory survey: