OPEC secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo dies in Abuja, Nigeria

Sad news, but cutting to market impact, there is none/very little.

Barkindo's term as OPEC Secretary-General was due to expire at the end of this month anyway, with the Kuwaiti oil minister set to replace him.

 Crude oil  markets have far bigger issues right now, with recession fears weighing heavily on the black stuff.


WTI last trading $99.29 - down 0.2%