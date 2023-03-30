OPEC+ is unlikely to tweak oil policy at Monday's meeting, according to five OPEC+ delegates cited by Reuters.
This is no surprise at all as it's a monitoring meeting and members have repeatedly pledged to keep output unchanged through year end.
