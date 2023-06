The OPEC oil cartel banned journalists from its meeting earlier in June:

And, its done the same for the next meeting. The group meet next week, July 5-6, in Vienna.

OPEC has withheld media access to reporters from Reuters, Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. OPEC declined to comment on why reporters from the three media organizations were not invited.

OPEC+ is, of course, troubled by the persistently declining oil price. Attacking the messengers is a sure sign of not winning.