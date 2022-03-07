- We are still projecting the continued growth of about 4.2 million BPD in 2022
- The world is facing a possible threat to supply from Russian Federation
- The perception of consumers of the war is it that this threat whether it materializes or not is already reverberating through the markets
- For US in OPEC, the focus remains the principal remains stability in the global markets
- OPEC wants to make sure security of supply is guaranteed
- We are in the final stretch of returning 5.8 million barrels per day to global markets from the supply cuts post pandemic
- Should be finished adding back supply by September of this year
- We have no control over current events as geopolitics have overtaken the market and is dictating the pace of the market
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW