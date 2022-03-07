  • We are still projecting the continued growth of about 4.2 million BPD in 2022
  • The world is facing a possible threat to supply from Russian Federation
  • The perception of consumers of the war is it that this threat whether it materializes or not is already reverberating through the markets
  • For US in OPEC, the focus remains the principal remains stability in the global markets
  • OPEC wants to make sure security of supply is guaranteed
  • We are in the final stretch of returning 5.8 million barrels per day to global markets from the supply cuts post pandemic
  • Should be finished adding back supply by September of this year
  • We have no control over current events as geopolitics have overtaken the market and is dictating the pace of the market