JTC meeting begins at 1200 GMT

  • The JTC's role is to make an assessment of energy markets, the supply and demand balance, for OPEC ministers to consider when making cartel policy.



I dunno about the 'no change' expectation, how tenable it is given what's going on with oil right now. I guess the 'but' is even if OPEC+ wants to ramp output higher how possible is it for some members to pump more? Many of them are having trouble keeping up with current output quotas.  eur 



