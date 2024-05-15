Statement via Twitter:

After almost a decade, I have made the decision to leave OpenAI. The company’s trajectory has been nothing short of miraculous, and I’m confident that OpenAI will build AGI that is both safe and beneficial under the leadership of @sama , @gdb , @miramurati and now, under the excellent research leadership of @merettm .

It was an honor and a privilege to have worked together, and I will miss everyone dearly. So long, and thanks for everything. I am excited for what comes next — a project that is very personally meaningful to me about which I will share details in due time.

ps. Chat GPT hasn't heard the news: