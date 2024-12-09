Stable Diffusion video generation is a killer app that was first teased by OpenAI in February. It's taken awhile to launch to the public but it looks like it's here, with 'plus' and 'pro' users getting the roll-out today.

As for Europe and the UK, Altman said he didn't know when it would be available there and likely to be awhile. That's due to Europe's tight regulations.

These video models are going to be a real game-changer for the media and video game industry. OpenAI isn't the only one working on images/videos and Midjourney is still the leader but Altman has pretty much unlimited resources so it's my guess they will win out in the end.

In any case, expect to see plenty of generated videos in your social feeds in the days ahead.

