The Financial Times reports that OpenAI has found evidence that the Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek used the company's proprietary models to train its own open-source model.

OpenAI said that it has seen some evidence of "distillation" which is a technique used by developers to obtain better performance on smaller models by using outputs from the larger ones. This allows to achieve similar results on specific tasks at a much lower cost.



OpenAI declined to comment further on details of its evidence. Its terms of service state users cannot copy any of its services or use output to develop models that compete with OpenAI.

For more click here to read the article