A tweet by OpenAI:

"We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this."

The chaos continues to ensue but perhaps this should help to ease investor concern over the future of its products (ChatGPT in particular), at least for now.