OpenAI staff reportedly threaten to quit unless the board resigns, according to Wired;

550 employees threaten to leave OpenAI and join Microsoft's (MSFT) AI division run by Sam Altman if the board doesn't resign and reinstate Altman and Brockman

Microsoft shares which were trading higher in the premarket trading is now trading down, is now trading down $-2.56 or -0.69% at $367.29.

Microsoft owns 49% of OpenAI. Microsoft does not have any board seats.