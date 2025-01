Sam Altman

In a competitive environment, consumers win.

In response to DeepSeek, Wired reports that OpenAI is rushing out its o3-mini model and will make it free to everyone.

"OpenAI is preparing to launch a new model today, ahead of its originally planned schedule. The model, o3-mini, will debut in both API and chat. Sources say it has o1 level reasoning with 4o-level speed."

The report also touches on some interesting internal debates and friction at OpenAI around releasing products.