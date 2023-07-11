A couple of divergent opinions doing the rounds on Monday:

Bank of America:

not optimistic about any imminent approval

made the point that the SEC is skeptical about crypto trading platforms

And:

“For a historical perspective, silver futures began trading in 1933, but the first spot silver ETP wasn’t approved until 2006"

On the other hand, TD:

approval appears “inevitable”

including Coinbase as a listed custodian in the fund applications is a positive for the ETF issuers

“We believe approval may be getting closer as industry addresses the SEC’s concerns and the SEC looks to cement its authority over crypto. While a decision may be more than weeks or months away, we see this the start of the endgame in the push for a spot Bitcoin ETF”

