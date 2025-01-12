A note from Fidelity takes a look at gold after a banner year in 2024:
- Gold prices climbing approximately 27% in 2024
- largest annual increase in 14 years
- factors contributing included interest rate cuts, persistent geopolitical tensions, and favorable supply-and-demand conditions
Looking ahead, Fidelity say gold bulls are optimistic that a weakening U.S. dollar and declining bond yields could drive prices even higher
- potential risks to this outlook include the possibility of interest rates remaining elevated for longer than anticipated, a de-escalation of regional conflicts, and a shift toward riskier investments in the market