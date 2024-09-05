The US jobs report is due at 8.30am US Eastern time on Friday, September 6, 2024 (1230 GMT):

Morgan Stanley say options are pricing big swings:

S&P 500 projected to move 1.1% in either direction

iShares Russell 2000 ETF 1.8%

Invesco QQQ Trust ETF 1.4% move

This via Twitter on major bank expectations: