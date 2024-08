Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) . Shares are trading unchanged

EPS: 0.53 exp. 0.52 - BEAT

Revenue: 1.24 billion exp. 1.24 billion - MET

Block Inc (SQ) : Shares are trading up 4.51%

EPS: 0.93 exp. 0.85 - BEAT

Revenue: 6.16 billion exp. 6.28 billion - MISSED

Roku Inc (ROKU) : SHares are trading up 5.61%

Revenue: 968 million exp. 940 million - BEAT

DoorDash Inc (DASH) : Shares are surging 13.26%

EPS: -0.38 exp. -0.09 - MISSED

Revenue: 2.63 billion exp. 2.54 billion - BEAT

Snap Inc (SNAP): shares are down -17.02%

EPS: 0.02 exp. 0.02 - MET

Revenue: 1.24 billion exp. 1.25 billion - MISSED

MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) : shares are down -1.44%

EPS: 7.62 exp. -0.11 - BEAT

Revenue: 111.4 million exp. 120 million - MISSED

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) : shares are down -1.73%

EPS: -12.83 exp. 4.14 - MISSED

Revenue: 2.65 billion exp. 2.66 billion - MISSED

Twillio (TWLO): Shares are up 5.76%

EPS 87 to versus $0.70 expected: BEAT

revenues $1.08 billion versus $1.06 billion expected. BEAT

DraftKings: Shares are down -1.47%