USD/JPY rising above 150 ahead of the inflation data - what could possibly go wrong?

Regardless of what the data says the Bank of Japan seems hell bent on jacking up rates. The market consensus is for a rate hike in December.

Also on the agenda for the session ahead, economic activity data from China for September. This may well be shrugged off given we've had a barrage of, admittedly mainly disappointing, stimulus announcements from late that month right up until yesterday.