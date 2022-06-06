India's surprise ban on wheat exports has prompted rice traders to increase purchases and place unusual orders for longer-dated deliveries, fearing the world's top rice exporter may restrict those shipments as well, four exporters told Reuters.

TRADERS MAKE UNUSUAL PURCHASES OF INDIAN RICE FOR LONGER-DATED SHIPMENTS -EXPORTERS

TRADERS SIGN DEALS TO EXPORT 1 MLN TONNES OF INDIAN RICE FOR SHIPMENT FROM JUNE TO SEPT -EXPORTERS

TRADERS OPENING LETTERS OF CREDIT QUICKLY AFTER BUYING INDIAN RICE -EXPORTERS

Aggressive purchases from India could also reduce demand for rice from Vietnam and Thailand, the world's second and third-biggest exporters respectively, which are struggling to compete on price.

Full story available on PiQ Suite's Reuters Feed