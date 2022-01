Weekend news on this:

Cluster of 20 omicron cases hits Tianjin, a gateway city to Beijing

And:

Omicron spread from Tianjin nearly two weeks ago

The Chinese port city of Tianjin -- located next to Beijing -- is undergoing mass compulsory covid screening of 14 million people this week.

Lockdowns could have severe consequences on domestic and global growth, adding to the pressure on supply chains.