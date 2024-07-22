The People's Bank of China has cut rates:

And have also eased MLF requirements:

The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting is due at 0115 GMT (2115 US Eastern time). The cuts we have already seen are suggestive of a cut to one or both LPRs. Its not locked in, but expectations have heightened.

Current LPR rates are:

3.45% for the one year

3.95% for the five year

