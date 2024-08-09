- Prudent monetary policy should be flexible, moderate, precise and effective.
- Will guide reasonable creditr growth.
- Will lower firms' financing and household credit costs steadily.
- Will promote the steady decline in the cost of comprehensive social financing.
- Will maintain fundamental stability of Yuan exchange rate at a reasonable equilibrium level.
- Will implement measures to prevent and resolve risks in key aread such as real estate, local government debt and small and medium-sized financial institutions.
- Will also keep liquidity reasonably ample.
- Will prevent the formation and self-reinforcement of unilateral uniform expectations, guard against risk of exchange rate overshooting.
- Will conduct stress tests on financial institutions' bond asset holdings risk exposure and prevent forex risks.
- Will gradually increase the purchase and sale of Treasury bonds in the central bank's open market operations.
- Will strengthen the authority of policy rates, deliver clearer adjustment target signals of interest rates to market.
- Will strengthen guidance of market expectations, pay attention to changes in long-term bond yields during economic recovery.
- Will increase construction and supply of affordable housing to meet rigid housing needs of wage earners.
- Will satisfy demand for working-class groups, support various improvements to housing demand for households in rural and urban areas.