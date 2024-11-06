Preliminary results of Pennsylvania exit poll from Edison Research:

Trump wins 43% of women voters, Harris wins 55%; Trump share down 1 pt from 2020

Trump wins 50% of white women voters, Harris wins 48%; Trump share down 2 pts from 2020

Trump wins 58% of white male voters, Harris wins 40%; Trump share down 4 pts from 2020

Trump wins 54% of white voters, Harris wins 44%; Trump share down 3 pts from 2020

Trump wins 56% of voters without college degrees, Harris wins 42%; Trump share up 2 pts from 2020

Trump wins 38% of voters with college degrees, Harris wins 61%; Trump share down 4 pts from 2020

Trump wins 50% of voters age 65+, Harris wins 48%; Trump share down 3 pts from 2020

Trump wins 52% of voters age 45+, Harris wins 47%; Trump share down 4 pts from 2020

Trump wins 44% of voters under age 45, Harris wins 53%; Trump share up 7 pts from 2020

By and large, I'd say this is good news for Harris.

Meanwhile, NBC is out with a separate exit poll and it's looking very good for Trump, who was expected to lose among independents.