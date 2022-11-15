The US Pentagon is saying that it cannot corroborate reports of two Russian missiles crossing into Poland at this time.

the US debt market

  • 2 year is down -444 basis points at 4.36%
  • 10 year is down -644 basis points at 3.803%
  • 30 year is down -7.7 basis points at 3.92%

The EURUSD trades between a swing area between 1.0273 and 1.02935. The low reached 1.0279. The 30.2% retracement of the 2022 trading range comes in at 1.0284. The rising 100 hour moving averages at 1.02371 and would be the next target on a break of 1.0273.

EURUSD tests lower swing area