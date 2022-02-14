Pentagon Spokesman Kirby is on MSNBC is saying:

The markets were relieved that Russia's Lavrov that there is continued window for diplomacy with a way to move forward, but that says nothing of the requirements from both sides that might make an agreement difficult.

Risks still remain but it is moving closer to a finish line where there is a solution or there isn't (or so it seems at least).

In other headlines:

  • UN spokesman says no plans for evacuation or relocation of UN staff out of Ukraine, and
  • Biden Administration is offering $1B in loan guarantees to Ukraine to calm market concerns about possible war.