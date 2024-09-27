People's Bank of China trims the required minimum capital banks much hold in reserve.

The PBOC announced they'd be doping this earlier in the week. They'ce come through today.

RRR cut by 50bp.

---

The Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) is a central bank regulation that sets the minimum amount of reserves each bank must hold in relation to their deposit liabilities. Its the percentage of total deposits that banks are legally required to keep on hand, either as cash in their vaults or in a reserve account at the central bank.